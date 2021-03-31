Bagudu urges Nigerians to be patriotic in using social media

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, on Wednesday urged Nigerians not to use the social media to bring down the country, but always promote the dignity of the nation before the international community.

The governor made the appeal when he opened a workshop on New Media Ethics and Practice, on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

The workshop was organised by the state Ministry of Information and Culture.

READ ALSO Juventus goalie Buffon gets one-match ban for blasphemy

Bagudu described the new media as an instantaneous changing field, which has changed the face of journalism globally.

He however said that the social media community should promote the good image of Nigeria, and stop posting materials that tarnish Nigeria’s image.

The governor recalled that during the #EndSARS protest, fake and unsubstantiated reports were posted on the social media that portrayed Nigeria in bad light.

He therefore called for professionalism and decency on issues affecting Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba said information dessimination remained an important segment of educating and informing the public.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Garba Hamisu, stressed the need for practitioners to uphold good moral conduct in a decent and responsible manner.

She explained that the event was aimed at sensitising and updating the participants on the use of social media.

The commissioner advised the participants to use the opportunity to assist the administration in publicising its policies and programmes.

Prof. Nura Ibrahim of Faculty of Communication, Bayero University Kano and Alhaji Abdullahi El-Kurebe, a seasoned journalists and blogger, said social media had changed the pattern of life.

Speaking on the topic: “Social Media as a Tool for Change and Development”, the duo advised social media practitioners to always authenticate before posting anything on the net.

According to them, the new media is all about innovation and interactive technologies, where change and innovation remained the main focus.

They observed that social media changes the way people live, conduct businesses, agriculture, health and all other sectors of human endeavour.

Kindly Share This Story: