Back Azugbogu, Anambra youths urge Ekwunife, Obiora, others

Ahead of the Anambra State November 6 gubernatorial election, an Anambra youth group, Igbo Renaissance, has called for aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to unite and work towards consensus.

The spokesperson of the group, Chukwudi Chinedu, in a statement Thursday in Abuja, noted that pooling resources together at the onset would help the party form a formidable united front to ensure that the PDP emerges victorious in the elections.

Chinedu warned that the party should not jettison the zoning arrangement in place as it would set the party back in its quest to return to the Government House.

According to the Igbo Renaissance spokesman, Anambra North has quality representation in the person of Chris Azugbogu to fly the PDP’s flag in the next election and appealed to Senator Uche Ekwunife, businessman, Obiora Okonkwo, and Witson Udeh among others to sheathe their governorship ambition in the interest of party harmony, equity and existing zoning.

“It is expedient to state that it would be helpful for the PDP to abide by the zoning arrangement, which at this time favours Anambra North.

“The zone is not in want of a worthy flagbearer as evidenced in the giant strides of Chris Azugbogu, who represents Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency,” Mr. Chinedu said in the statement.

“The Igbo Renaissance group makes bold to say that Azugbogu is a singular definition of democratic governance as his achievements are not limited to his federal constituency alone, rather the whole of Ndi Anambra.

“Without a doubt, Senator Ekwunife, Chief Obiaro and others jostling for the PDP ticket are eminently qualified to do so.

“But the present reality suggests that Anambra North should be the zone for the party’s ticket as well as the massive grassroots base of Azugbogu and the all-important need to maintain a united front towards the polls proper and ensure the party wins and rescue the state from misgovernance.”

