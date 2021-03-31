 Babangida's purported suspension from PDP: National body wades in

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

…Caution warring members not to tear the party apart for selfish reasons

The National Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP) has waded into crisis that recently led to the purported suspension of former Governor of Niger state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

A statement signed by National Publicity of the PartyPeoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiya made available to our Correspondent in Minna, Wednesday said the action taken by the grudging members “lacked merit and substance” and therefore described the exercise as illegal and called on those involved to desist.

The Statement reads, “The attention of the Party’s National Working Committee has been drawn to some spurious claims by some misguided persons of the purported suspension of some leaders of the Party in Niger state.

“Those behind the sad development should desist from such in the overall interest of the Party as the Party is bigger than any member of the Party.

“The Powers and functions of all organs of the Party at all levels are clearly spelt out in the Party’s Constitution and any breach will not be condoled anymore,” the statement added.

It would be recalled that Chanchaga local government of the Party in Niger state had announced the suspension of the former Governor from the Party over alleged anti-party activities.

A communique issued at the end of an emergency Stakeholders’ meeting in Minna slammed six weighty allegations against the former Governor which led to his immediate suspension.

The local wing of the Party accused the former Governor to have worked against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the party’s Governorship candidate in Niger state, Alhaji Umar Nasko by supporting and funding the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 with the sum of N450million to defeat his own party.

The Party also accused Babangida Aliyu of “Causing disaffection within the party hierarchy even after several peace efforts, String and verifiable allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014 that led to loss of Government at the center and the state levels”.

It further blamed the former Governor for his”Refusal to participate and attend party activities; Undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs especially the state caucus and causing division that has led to inability to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own Local Government Area”.

The meeting was attended by 8 ward Chairmen of the party out of the 11 wards in the LGA, elders and party faithfuls from Chanchaga LGA.

