At least 59 killed, 129 injured in Sunday’s protest crackdown in Myanmar – Reports

Sunday clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces in Myanmar left at least 59 people killed and 129 injured according to hospital data, the Myanmar Now news agency reported on Monday. Sunday clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces in Myanmar left at least 59 people killed and 129 injured according to hospital data, the Myanmar Now news agency reported on Monday.

The actual toll is estimated to be even higher. The reports came from three hospitals — Yangon General, Hlaing Tharyar, and Thingangyun Sanpya — but doctors and rescue workers expect the final toll to be much higher, Myanmar Now stated. The largest demonstrations were reportedly held in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, and Hpakan.

On Sunday night, following the protests, martial law was declared in two of Yangon’s industrial townships – Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha – the news agency said.Regardless of the casualties, the protests have continued in Mandalay and Yangon since Monday morning, Myanmar Now noted. On Feb. 1, the country’s military overthrew the civilian government, arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and declared a year-long state of emergency. This week marks the sixth week since the protests against military rule started in Myanmar.

The total death toll is estimated at more than 100 since the start of the unrest in early February. (Sputnik/NAN)

