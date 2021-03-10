ASUP denies allegation against Ekiti fed poly Rector

Kindly Share This Story:



By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has denied issuing a statement alleging that the Rector, Dr Dayo Oladebeye invested one billion naira staff salary in Bitcoin.

The ASUP rebuttal of the allegation which had gone viral came at the wake of a peace meeting brokered by the paramount ruler of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and members of the Ewi-in- Council with the Management of the Polytechnic and the local ASUP Executive.

The Union, in a letter addressed to the Rector titled, “RE: ONE (1) BILLION NAIRA BITCOIN INVESTMENT ALLEGATION”, totally dissociated itself from the allegation, after a two-day meeting held at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and signed by its Chairman, Dr Olabisi Olasehinde.

ASUP in its letter noted that “As a result of the intervention of His Royal Majesty Oba Dr Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti and the Ewi-In-Council in the face-off between the Management and Academic Staff Union of the Polytechnics (ASUP) of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti, the Union resolves to state as follows:

“The Union (ASUP) has no information about the allegation of the One billion naira Bitcoin investment, neither does it has any input in same” and therefore declared “to the whole world that the allegation did not emanate from them”.

The Union emphatically said “that it was embarrassed by its linkage with the said allegation”.

In a related development through another letter similarly conveyed to the Rector, the Union has regretted its action of locking up the gate of the institution on Tuesday 2nd March 2021, an action which disrupted the continuation of the second-semester examination that had earlier commenced on Monday, 1st of March, 2021.

The ASUP, in the second letter titled RE: INDUSTRIAL FACE-OFF AT THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC ADO-EKITI, and also signed by its Chairman, Dr Olabisi Olasehinde, noted that “the action is regretted with all sincerity”.

Meanwhile, following the resolution of the one-week industrial face-off at the intervention of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti and his Council of Chiefs, ASUP has directed all her members to resume their duty posts immediately.

