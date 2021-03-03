Asset recovery: Don’t enter into agreement with Okorocha, Pressure groups tell Uzodimma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

The leader of the Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, popularly known as Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday, called on the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, not to accept any form of agreement from Senator Rochas Okorocha in the recovery of stolen Imo properties.

Ekechi, a former Imo Commissioner for Information, said that should Uzodimma, do it, it would be a disservice to Imo people, adding that the battle currently is between Okorocha and Imolites and that it was an unwritten agreement of all the 2019 governorship candidates, including Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume to recover the properties.

Ekechi said: “Let me start by telling you that Okorocha was caught on camera by one of his aides when he ordered for the unsealing of the government sealed property. So Okorocha was the one that actually provoked the state government.

“Let me tell you that if the state government had allowed Okorocha to get away with that, it would have been a shame. Okorocha and his people were heard saying that those who own Imo have arrived. Okorocha would have used that incident to tell anybody that there is nobody in Imo State.

“Therefore, the challenge that was put up by Okorocha was inappropriate. All that Okorocha wanted to do was to distract the state government, to divert attention and make it a personal disagreement.

“I speak as a stakeholder and statesman of Imo State and I recognize Uzodimma as my governor and leader not only in Imo State but in the entire southeast.

“I can recall the Emerienwe declaration where I called on Imolites not to allow Okorocha have his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu succeed him as the governor of the state. I had predicted that the only reason Okorocha was committed to having his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him was to ensure that all the atrocities and the properties of Imo people will not be recovered.

“Are you not aware that during my time as the commissioner for Information, the Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, headquarters, that Okorocha converted it to a personal property. Many of the government owned properties were converted to his own personal and family properties. I also predicted that Okorocha will end up in jail.

“I have already called the governor, Hope Uzodimma that it would be a disservice to Imo people should the governor, Hope Uzodimma, enter into any negotiation with Okorocha on the recovery of Imo properties. The fight is between Okorocha and Imo people.

“So, I can recall that part of the unwritten manifestoes of those who were contesting election in Imo State was that stolen Imo properties would be recovered from Okorocha. It was an unwritten manifesto that Ihedioha inherited, Governor Hope Uzodimma inherited and Senator Ifeanyi Araraume inherited and would have enforced it to the full”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

