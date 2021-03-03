Assassination of Suswam’s elder brother: Ortom condemns act, summons State Security Council

Kindly Share This Story:

Benue Police cordons off Anyiin town, deploys more personnel to apprehend masterminds

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has summoned the State Security Council to an emergency meeting following the gruesome assassination of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother of former Governor of the state and lawmaker representing Benue North East district Senator Gabriel Suswam.

Chief Suswam and his aide were killed Tuesday evening by armed men in Anyiin town directly opposite his private residence, shortly after supervising the day’s work on a private building project.

The Governor who vowed to ensure that the perpetrator of the heinous crime were apprehended appealed for calm and also condoled Senator Suswam and the entire family over the murder.

Speaking to newsmen Wednesday in Makurdi, Ortom, who condemned the murder, promised that his administration would provide security agencies in the state the necessary logistics support to help them fish out the masterminds and also fight crimes and criminality in all parts of the state.

He said, “his assassination is unfortunate and my condolences go to Senator Gabriel Suswam as well as the entire family and I also condemn the act.

“This will not be accepted. It is part of what we will discuss at the security council meeting tomorrow and I can assure you that no criminal will go free with this kind of action.

“I can assure you that my government will not surrender to criminals to take over. We will go after them, and I believe that security agencies are already trailing the perpetrators.

“From the records, if the likes of Gana are gone, if Ujondo, Ojanto, and several other criminals that were terrorising Sankera axis of the state are no longer here, I believe that security personnel will do the needful.

“Moreover, with the recent directive from Mr President I believe that the security agencies will take up this challenge and ensure that whoever or whatever bandits that are around Benue are flushed out as directed by the President.

“On our part, Benue State government will provide all the necessary logistics support to ensure that we eliminate these criminals. We will not accept what they are doing. It cannot continue to happen here.

“Today in Sankera axis, there is relative peace because of the steps we have taken through the security council and you can see that the place is relatively calm.

“The latest happening is a new wave and we are going to match it. I can assure you that we are not going to leave any stone unturned. Those people that perpetrated this assassination will no doubt be apprehended and they will answer to the law,” the Governor said.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command has cordoned off the entire Anyiin town and also deployed additional police teams to the area to assist the Division nip the crime.

The Command in a statement by the Commissioner, Mr Audu Madaki through his Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene also promised to embark on discreet investigation into the matter to ensure the arrest of the masterminds.

Part of the statement issued Wednesday morning by the Police read, “at about 19:30 Tuesday information was received that while Dr Terkura Suswam and his aide Mr Solomon sat opposite his house at Elohim Plaza Anyiin to supervise repairs at the said plaza; yet to be identified gunmen who drove in a Toyota Camry vehicle attacked and shot him and his aid.

“A team of police officers on patrol in the area rushed to the scene and conveyed the victims to NKST Hospital Anyiin where they were eventually confirmed dead. The corpses have been deposited at the hospital for autopsy.”

While commiserating with family members and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of police, “ordered a discreet investigation to ensure that perpetrators of this gruesome murder are apprehended and justice is served. Anyiin town has also been cordoned while additional police teams have been deployed to assist the Division to nip this crime.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: