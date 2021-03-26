ASR AFRICA disburses annual grant, donates N1bn to ABU varsity

Kindly Share This Story:

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative, ASR Africa Initiative, which is the brainchild of Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, yesterday, provided a grant of N1billion to the Ahmadu Bello University, as part of its yearly $100million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

African industrialist and philanthropist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had, on Monday, launched the ASR Africa Initiative for Education, Health and Social Development in Africa.

Speaking at a ceremony in Zaria, Abdul Samad Rabiu also named the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Maiduguri; University of Ilorin; University of Ibadan, and the University of Benin as other beneficiaries of N1 billion each in the first cohort of the intervention grant.

Rabiu, who was represented by Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong, said: “Because of this and starting immediately, we intend to be on the ground to commence the project. We are hoping the other five universities can also quickly identify such projects with our team to fast-track the project initiation.

“It is our belief at the ASR Africa Initiative that this support will go a long way in bridging the infrastructure deficit in education within Nigeria and other African Countries in our cohort. We are excited about the endless possibilities that lie ahead of Africa and because The Time for Nigeria and Africa is now, and business development is nothing without citizens’ development.”

