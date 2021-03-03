Arrest Sheik Gumi to explain what he knows about banditry in the North — Ohanaeze Youths tell FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, OYC, has tasked the federal government to arrest Sheikh Gumi to explain what he knows about banditry in the Northern part of the country.

Gumi is believed to have drawn the ire of the Igbo youth group following his interview with BBC Pidgin, where he reportedly compared late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, with the bandits.

The group noted that Ojukwu led Ndigbo to the Nigeria/Biafra civil war which lasted for three years, claiming millions of lives, stressing that Sheik Gumi now believes Ojukwu committed the same offence as the bandits.

President-General, Ohanaeze Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, in a statement, said he was surprised that Gumi was still walking the streets a free man, despite glaring evidence that he was in a deep romance with terrorists who have continued to kidnap and kill millions of Nigerians.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is at a crossroads in its journey to nationhood. Never in the history of the country has it witnessed such an orgy of violence and criminality being perpetrated by terrorists hiding under different nomenclatures.

“However, more worrisome is the fact that the chief mobilizer and the spokesman of the terrorists, Sheikh Gumi has been left to be walking freely despite clear evidence that he was part of Nigeria’s security problems.

“Ranging from his claims that bandits are not terrorists, to his mindless comparison of bandits with the IPOB and now Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, it is clear that Gumi has turned the chief spokesman of terrorists and should be arrested and prosecuted.

“He did not start today as his track record shows that he was part of those that laid the foundation to what we are seeing today; his divisive and inciting messages are not new in the country. It is now time for security agencies to do the needful as this is the only way to end the current mindless killing and kidnapping of Nigerians.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

