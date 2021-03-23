Arrest, prosecute killer Mopol, wife of slain Lekki bizman tasks Lagos Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nimat Otori, LAGOS

KAFAYAT, the wife of the slain 45 years old Jelili Bakare, popularly known as ‘Baba Abu’ in the Sangotedo area of Lagos, has called on the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to arrest and prosecute a mobile Police officer, who allegedly shot her husband to death saying it will serve as a deterrent.

Speaking in an emotion-laden voice, yesterday, the woman, who bemoaned the ugly incident, lamented that her breadwinner has been killed.

She said: “I want the Commissioner of Police to come to our aid and help us out. Who will be responsible for the education and up-keeps of our children now that my husband has been shot dead for no fault of his?

Kafayat pleaded that justice must be served in the case of her husband, who was cut down in his prime by a trigger happy mopol while eating at Quinox VIP Lounge, Sangotedo last Thursday night

It was gathered that a mobile police officer attached to Thera Peace Estate, Sangotedo went on a shooting spree last Thursday night and shot Jelili, who was at Quinox VIP Lounge.

Bakare was hit by one of the bullets and died in the process.

The mopol, simply known in the area as Jonathan, was alleged to have been drunk while on duty and shot sporadically into the air, which threw the whole community into pandemonium as everyone scampered for safety.

It is not clear if the mopol is facing an orderly room trial or not.

Efforts to get the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command proved abortive as calls put across to him were unanswered.

