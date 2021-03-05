Arrest killers of Suswam’s brother, Orji Kalu tasks Police

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has condoled with former Governor of Benue, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, who lost his elder brother, Chief Terkura Suswam.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, decried the unfortunate incident and urged security agencies to investigate circumstances that led to his death.

The Police Command in Benue on Wednesday confirmed the killing of Terkula Suswam, an elder brother of Sen. Gabriel Suswam by gunmen at Anyiin on Tuesday evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the confirmation was contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DCP Catherine Anene on Wednesday in Makurdi.

While urging the police to bring the perpetrators to book, Kalu urged the Suswam family to take solace in the fact that the deceased would be remembered for his good deeds.

According to him, “I received with shock and pain the news of the demise of your elder brother, Chief Terkura Suswam.

“The deceased was known to be calm, gentle, easy-going and peace-loving.

“The worthy legacies he left behind will continue to speak for him.

“It is my prayer that God will give the Suswam family the fortitude to bear the sad loss and grant the deceased eternal bliss,’’ Kalu said.

