Arnold Ekweoba donates 2-bedroom bungalow to widow in Anambra State

It was a celebration of God’s favour amidst tears as a widow, Mrs. Philomena Ubaka of Ebenebe town in Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra state received a donation of 2-bedroom bungalow by a philanthropist, Mr. Arnold Chukwuebuka Ekweoba.

Ubaka had until now been living with her children in a deplorable thatched hut until favour came her way through an NGO, ‘Restore a Radiant Smile Foundation’ who met with her in one of their outreach earlier in 2017.

The visibly elated Ubaka was drowned in tears of joy as she danced alongside friends and well-wishers and showered praises and blessings on Mr. Ekweoba.

“Today, I strongly re-affirm my belief in God. No time is late for God to bless anybody. Today, I am a living witness of God’s miracle. I am short of words and all I can say is that God who remembers the widow will never forsake Mr. Arnold, his friends, and families,” says Ubaka.

Handing over the key to Mrs. Ubaka, the benefactor and Chief Executive Officer, Arnold and Associates, a real estate and construction firm, revealed that he had never met the woman until the day of the handover.

In his words, “A Foundation approached me with the woman’s story sometime last year. I was moved to compassion and was instantly ministered to by the Holy Spirit to become an instrument of joy to the unknown woman. Immediately, I accepted the request and approved the construction of a befitting two-bedroom bungalow for the woman and her children.

“What we are doing here today is a divine call. I derive motivation in impacting lives positively. I have never met this family in my life and I’m grateful to God for using me to elevate their standard of living. Like I said earlier, this is a divine mandate and as the spirit directs, we would continue replicating these humanitarian efforts”.

The traditional ruler of Ebenebe Community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Chris Emeka Nnaegbuna, during the handover ceremony described the benefactor’s gesture as uncommon. While appreciating Mr. Ekweoba, Igwe Nnaegbuna who received the team in his palace prayed to God to bless and elevate him to enviable heights.

Also speaking, the facilitator of the project and partner with the ‘Restore a Radiant Smile Foundation’, Mr. Victor Ugwoegbu described the day’s event as fulfilling.

According to him, “My partner, Mr. Victor Chinyeaka, and I were moved to tears seeing the deplorable state of the woman’s shelter during one of our outreaches in the state in 2017.

We couldn’t believe that a human being will be sheltered in such a place. We didn’t have the wherewithal but we prayed God to grant us the opportunity to bring succor to this woman and her family. It became a burden and in mid-2020, I approached Mr. Arnold with the request and he instantly assured me that he would take up the project.

“Barely six months down the line, here we are with a completed structure. I cannot thank the benefactor enough. He is a young man whose love for humanity is unparalleled. I remain grateful and loyal to him”.

In their separate remarks, the Chairman, Umudiaba Kindred, Umuajana Village, Ebenebe, Mr. Maxwell Nnamso, and the widow’s son, Arinze Ubaka expressed gratitude to Mr. Ekweoba for becoming an instrument of God’s blessing to the family.

