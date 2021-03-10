Arewa raises alarm over plots to remove Eligible Customer in electricity market

Kindly Share This Story:

Coalitions of Arewa Assembly have decried the recent move to stop the provision of Eligible Customer, EC scheme in the Nigerian Electricity market.

A statement issued at the weekend by its National Coordinator, Mallam Attahiru Usman, disclosed that the move by some electricity distribution companies, DISCOs, is a deliberate attempt to collapse the economy stressing that more industries may soon go out of business.

He explained that the plot by the DISCOs, if not quickly arrested, will not only cause injuries on manufacturing industries but it will also lead to the total collapse of the economy, thereby causing unemployment because more industries will soon wind-down operations.

The group however appealed President Muhammadu Buhari and his economic team to urgently wade-into the matter even as it called on the leadership of the national assembly led by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to adopt legislative processes to unravel the plot.

The group also urged the 36 state governors under the auspices of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum to rally round its members in a bid to arrest jobs carnage and Internally Generated Revenue, IGR deficit stressing that many industries have collapsed in Kano, Kaduna, Zamfara, Lagos, Ogun and other states of the federation while many others are operating below capacities.

According to the statement, “As part of efforts towards actualizing their aims of increasing Electricity Tariffs, the said cartel plotted coup d’état which ensured that Mr. Raji Fashola was not returned as Minister for Power for a second term tenure while the former Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN was also relieved of his appointment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: