Aregbesola endorsed our union with Omisore — Osun APC Caretaker Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun has disclosed that the union between the ruling party and Senator Iyiola Omisore was solidified under the watch of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Governor of the state.

He also added that the former governor approved the replacement of the party’s candidate for the State House of Assembly in Ife-Central and Ife-East state constituencies with loyalists and supporters of Omisore from the Social Democratic Party, (SDP).

Speaking with Newsmen at his House in Osogbo on Monday, he expresses dismay that Aregbesola could refer to the former senator as a killer in public, wondering what the then Governor was thinking while endorsing the integration of the senator’s associates into the party campaign structure during the 2019 general election in the state.

“You see I wonder why the Minister would refer to Senator Omisore as a killer and criminal, that itself is a crime. But it is not for me to judge. But what is more surprising is the fact that we solidified the union between our party and SDP under Aregbesola as Governor. And after that, we even had to replace two of our house of Assembly candidates from Ife Central and East state constituencies with members of SDP to further cement the relationship.

“The head of our campaign office in Ile-Ife was Hon Bashir Awotorebo, an ally of Omisore and all of these under Aregbesola’s watch and he did not see the criminality and killer tendency in the man, so, why now”? He queried.

Speaking on the spate of insecurity in the country, the party Chairman’s part of the solution to the crisis is to allow the take-off of state police in the country.

Such a step, according to him would enable each state to take care of its peculiar problems before it escalated beyond its shore and become a national problem.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: