Appzone repositions brand with  team expansion

By Juliet Umeh

The Board of Directors of sub-Saharan Africa financial technology company, Appzone Group, has appointed Efosa Aiyevbomwan and Omonuwa Olulano as Group Chief Marketing Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer, respectively to reposition its brand.

The announcement comes as the company ramps up activities across Africa. With over 160 professionals and clients in seven countries, it processes $2 billion in transactions annually, serving 18 commercial banks and over 450 microfinance institutions across the continent.

With a career spanning 13 years, Olulano brings to bear a wealth of knowledge and an array of experiences across diverse sectors including Financial Services, E-Commerce, Non-profit and Technology. Some of her previously held roles include Vice-President for People and Culture at SoftCom and HR Business Partner at Konga.

A member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management and graduate of Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Benin, Omonuwa’s experience includes the provision of strategic HR leadership and organisational change with expertise in the areas of organisational design and development, Talent Acquisition, among others.

Also, Aiyevbomwan brings over extensive experience in the technology, entertainment, broadcast media and consulting sectors.

He has held various managerial roles in different companies.

Aiyevbomwan will be in charge of leading Appzone’s brand, product marketing and communication campaigns as well as leading critical stakeholder relations and go-to-market expansion plans.

CEO of the company, Mr. Obi Emetarom, said: “We are excited to welcome Efosa and Omonuwa to the Executive Leadership Team at Appzone. They both bring a wealth of experience and are joining Appzone at an exciting time. Both appointments are critical as they reflect two important elements of our corporate strategy: exceptional talent and effective brand positioning.

“Omonuwa’s role will ensure we improve our industry’s renowned penchant for attracting the top one per cent of premium talent, while Efosa will lead Appzone’s positioning strategy as a truly Pan-African brand with global appeal,” Emetarom added.

