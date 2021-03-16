Apple Music continues to promote African stars

Kindly Share This Story:

…as listeners on CoolFM hooked with Shazam app get special offer

In a continued bid to take African music and artistes to global height, Cool FM and Apple Music have teamed up to air Rap Life Radio and Africa Now Radio programmes on Cool FM stations across the country.

The music and celebrity talkshow programme which comes alive every Saturday and Sunday evening, is hinged on promoting African culture and music acts to the international scene and widening the radio station’s audiences across Nigeria.

Although Apple Music has launched ‘Africa to the World’ through the programme with a definitive collection of original and exclusive content from some of Africa’s biggest superstars including the newest Grammy Award winning sensations, Burna Boy and Wizkid. Others include Davido; Tiwa Savage; Omah Lay; Fireboy DML and many others.

Africa to the World includes every episode of Africa Now Radio programme with Cuppy, which features exclusive interviews with Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and Alamode, to name but a few.

Also, it has featured an exclusive radio conversations with Burna Boy, Wizkid, Temi, Tiwa Savage, DJ Spinal, Simi and Amaarae anchored by Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, Nadeska, Dotty, Cuppy and Zane Lowe.

Besides, Apple Music has helped to shape and relay creative process and inspirations behind the hits from Nigerian artists, such as Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Joeboy, Davido and Adekunle Gold.

However, new fans to Apple Music platform on iOS and Android and CoolFM listeners in Nigeria has been promised to enjoy all of this great content with a 6 month free offer through the Shazam app while the existing fans get 3 months of free Apple Music when they reload.

