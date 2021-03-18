APGA Crisis: How they deceived me to sign expulsion letter against Njoku in Imo— Uwakwe 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie— Owerri

A member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, of Ibeku ward in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, Chimezie Uwakwe, on Thursday, said that he was hoodwinked into signing a letter of expulsion against a chieftain of the party, Edozie Njoku, because of his inability to read and write.

In a letter to newsmen in Owerri, where he (Uwakwe) rescinded his earlier decision, he added that the content of the letter was not explained to him.

According to Uwakwe, “I did not write or suggest to be written any document referring to the expulsion of Chief Edozie Njoku from APGA as purported in a letter on APGA letterhead dated March 2, 2021 and addressed to nobody in particular.

READ ALSO:

“Whereas on Monday, March 8, 2021, one Chief John Iwuala invited me to APGA office in Owerri, and gave me a written document to sign. Whereas I am not literate and could not read the contents of the document.

“I have no powers of my own to expel any member of the party. Whereas I am not the chairman of APGA in Ibeku ward. Whereas I did not issue any proclamation to suspend or expel any APGA member.

“Whereas the purported documents which I Bright Chimezie Uwakwe, signed was initiated by John Iwuala to discredit, malign and bring to opprobrium the image and person of Chief Edozie Njoku.

“All the averments in the purported letter of expulsion of Chief Edozie Njoku are false in their entirety.

“That I apologise to Chief Edozie Njoku and regret every inconveniences this document may cause him. That the document is a fraud; a misnomer and a complete falsehood and I hereby dissociated myself from it.

“I strongly reaffirm my loyalty to Chief Edozie Njoku as my leader in APGA in Ibeku ward of Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo state,” Uwakwe said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: