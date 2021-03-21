APC plotting to derail nation’s democracy with banditry, electoral violence, PDP alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of moves to disrupt the nation’s democracy through acts of banditry and electoral violence.

The party stated this on Sunday in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, its spokesman.

According to the main opposition party, “the silence of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to the attack and assassination attempt on Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, by bandits, who were reported as killer herdsmen, calls for serious concern.”

The PDP also stressed that “the silence of the APC and the Buhari Presidency to the violence unleashed by APC thugs, leading to the killing of two innocent Nigerians and a police officer, in the Ekiti State bye-election at the weekend and the postponement of the election, only goes to show that the APC is all out to derail our democracy just because they have been rejected by Nigerians.

The statement further read: “Our party holds that such disposition in the face of an assassination attempt on a democratically elected governor by bandits as well as the killing of innocent Nigerians and a law enforcement officer by suspected APC thugs, amounts to endorsing acts of violence and assault against our democratic order, sovereignty and corporate existence as a nation.

“It is the belief of our party that such silence on an assassination attempt on Governor Ortom is portentous given that the attack came on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks on communities in the state and demanding that the federal government should live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note how the APC and its leaders have been patronizing bandits, terrorists, and kidnappers and even justifying their acts of violence against innocent Nigerians while providing cover for the thugs they use in their plot to derail our democratic order.

“Our party urges Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders responsible for the attack on Governor Ortom as well as call them to question should any harm befall the governor or any member of his family and government.

“In the same vein, the PDP cautions the APC and its leaders to stop stretching the limits of Nigerians’ patience through acts of electoral violence as well as shenanigans aimed at derailing our democracy and disintegrating our nation.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: