The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government would not spare or condone looters of public funds within and outside government.

The party said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe was reacting to allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Buhari’s regime was the most corrupt government in Nigeria.

“In the past weeks, the PDP has laboured to canvass tales of a phantom stolen N15 trillion public funds in the media.

“It is not surprising that the generality of discerning Nigerians have ignored the unfounded and baseless allegation, because it is clear that only the PDP believes its deviant tales,” he said.

Akpanudoedehe said from petroleum subsidy rackets, unexecuted electricity, roads to arms contracts to fight against insurgency in North East, the PDP had been known with misappropriation and diversion of public funds.

This, he added became the mainstay and pastime of successive PDP administrations.

The APC National Secretary said Nigeria had since left that era under Buhari, adding that the PDP should back its allegations with facts.

“The most ardent critics of the President Buhari and the government he leads will definitely chorus one fact: this government is unsparing and do not condone thieves within and outside government.

“Nigeria is definitely not where it was in terms of the pervasive corruption, impunity which ultimately ended the PDP administrations of 16 years of locust,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that with the implementation of Treasury Single Account, Biometric Verification Number (BVN) Whistle Blowing policy and other initiatives by the Buhari administration, the fight against corruption remained one of its strongest successes.

He said the APC however, does not expect the PDP to see the positive impacts of the initiatives which included increased government savings among others.

He said the bribe for jobs and other employment rackets perpetuated under PDP’s watch remained one of the most disgraceful and lowest points in the country’s history.

“Nigeria is no island, we suffered our fair share of the economic impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on livelihoods and jobs.

“Commendably, Buhari showed leadership in cushioning the effects and guiding the country out of the economic challenges.

“No government in the country’s history has systematically put in place measures to create jobs and alleviate poverty like the President Buhari government,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He said the proactive and successful implementation of the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) had not only stimulated the economy and prevented business collapse, but had also created jobs.

This, he said, was especially through support to labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture, direct labour interventions and infrastructural investments.

Akpanudoedehe added that the administration’s N75 billion National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and the Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund which included Payroll Support for businesses in health, education, hospitality and food production sectors had targeted millions.

He said the funds also provided opportunities for youths and many Nigerian businesses.

