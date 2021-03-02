Apapa gridlock: We’ll sustain Call-Up System enforcement — Lagos traffic team

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

….As CP tasks personnel on discipline

SEVENTY-TWO hours into the commencement of the new Call-Up System introduced by Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the Lagos State Special Traffic Management Enforcement Team, yesterday, vowed to sustain the new order in Apapa and its environs, as gridlock eases off.

This came as sanity seemed to be returning gradually to Apapa access roads and its environs, following the enforcement and commencement of the new System.

The Lagos State government and the NPA, last Tuesday, disclosed the commencement of a three-month trial on enforcement and compliance of the electronic-Call-Up System from February 27, 2021, as part of measures to ensure the free flow of traffic in Apapa access port areas and its environs.

But speaking during inspection and monitoring of compliance, chairman of the Lagos special traffic team, headed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, said: “There is still room for improvement.”

Fayinka said: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed us to come and access the situation after the commencement of the Call-up system. Though there is a lot of improvement, there are still some grey areas to be cleaned up for improvement. We will not relent in sustaining this current order in Apapa. The Governor is determined to see an end to Apapa gridlock.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, while addressing police personnel deployed for enforcement at “Area B” Command Apapa, warned against corrupt practices and adherence to rules of engagement, saying that anyone caught in the act of indiscipline would be severely punished.

Normalcy returns

Checks by Vanguard revealed some level of normalcy in Apapa as most of the trucks and articulated vehicles which usually park indiscriminately have disappeared allowing the free flow of traffic with only a few still dotting the road.

Some of the areas visited include Funsho Williams Western Avenue, Ijora-Apapa Area B inward Apapa Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Tincan port, among others.

While addressing the team, a member of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, AMATO, Alhaji Isiaka Mamud, urged the team to ensure strict compliance with the system, saying several efforts in the past had led to complete failure.

Reacting to the development, a resident at Amuwo-Odofin, Jakande Housing Estate, Mile-2, Mr. Yinka Adewale said: “This is long overdue. There is a bit of sanity here since Saturday. This is how Oshodi-Apapa Expressway used to look like many years ago. This new order must be sustained in the interest of the general public. This will also eliminate the criminal activities in the area as well as help to stop the economy from bleeding.”

On his part, Vice Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Dry Cargo section, Alhaji Abdullahi Inuwa, said: “I call on all stakeholders to cooperate and allow it work. If that happens, then we will get a good result. If it takes off successfully, it will eradicate corruption, no human contact and other artificial bottlenecks.”

LASAA begins awareness campaign on regulation of outdoor adverts

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, yesterday, flagged off the first phase of an awareness campaign to sensitise the general public on the need for compliance with regulations guiding outdoor advertisement in the state.

The regulations cover on-premise and off-premise signage displays, as well as registration of mobile adverts.

Speaking during one of the agency’s awareness campaign in Lagos, Managing Director of LASAA, Mr. Adedamola Docemo, said: “It is important to sensitise and educate the public on the need to comply with the LASAA law before the agency begins enforcement.”

Docemo noted that the exercise would provide another opportunity for LASAA to remind clients on the importance of always being on the side of the law as good individual and corporate citizens.

Also speaking, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communication and Strategy of LASAA, Mr. Temitope Akande, said: “Our plan is to utilise all available medium of communication to sensitise the public on the need to register their advertising business signboards, temporary campaigns, road shows and billboards as well as branded vehicles to avoid falling foul of the enforcement drive that will follow this awareness exercise. We plan to engage our clients across all platforms to achieve our objective.”

The Head of Mobile, Small Format and Temporary, MS&T, Department, Mr. Adebayo Aluko, said the purpose of the awareness programme is to ensure that at least 95 per cent compliance is achieved for all branded vehicles operating in Lagos State and also boost the revenue of the agency vis a vis that of the state.

“Hopefully, the enforcement on branded vehicles without the 2021 mobile advert permit within the state will be minimal,” Aluko said.

Besides, he said: “For under declaration, vehicle owners are also sanctioned appropriately and issued a fine in line with the agency’s policy and for clients who comply on time and are truthful and sincere with the number of branded vehicles they have, the agency gives an incentive in the form of a discount.”

Aluko said the response of Lagosians has been very impressive considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses. He said the agency has been up to speed with its revenue target and expressed the hope that the target will be surpassed.

