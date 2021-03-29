Anyaso congratulates PDP’s Ebisike, urges magnanimity in victory

Kindly Share This Story:

House of Representatives candidate of the PDP in the 2019 general election for Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State and leading political figure, Dr. Chima Anyaso has congratulated the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who has been declared winner of Saturday’s Aba North and South Federal Constituency election, Hon. Chima Ebisike after he, Ebisike defeated other prominent contenders to clinch the revered ticket.

In a statement made available to journalists in Umuahia, Anyaso said that Hon. Ebisike’s victory was a boost to the PDP in Abia state, and he urged the winner to be magnanimous in victory by accepting and working with those who did not emerge victorious in the election. He encouraged those who participated to see politics as a game of ideas where everyone is a winner at the end of the day, for the interest of the people who should be the ultimate beneficiaries of government.

Dr. Anyaso called for more participation in politics, especially the youths, saying that all those who seek the betterment of Abia State must work in tandem with the government towards the realization of good governance and development, in full support of the ambitions of the government lead by Dr. Victor Okezie-Ikpeazu, who he said is working day and night for the betterment Abia state.

The PDP stalwart extraordinaire, Anyaso decried a message circulating on social media which insinuates that he was still bitter about the 2019 general election. Part of the statement read;

“the write-up making the rounds on social media did not emanate from Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso nor does he approve of it. Dr. Chima believes that politics should be played devoid of rancor, strife, or enmity. What happened in the 2019 general elections was simply politics just as the triumph of PDP’s Chimaobi Ebisike in Saturday’s election; therefore it should not be misconstrued or given any other coloration.

“Dr. Anyaso is too invested in the pursuit of greatness to engage in such pedestal discussions. He is a man on a mission who does not worry about yesterday but is determined to bring succor and development to his people; hence his continued philanthropy and empowerment of people.

“We congratulate both the winners and losers and urge them to work together for the good of Aba. In the end, Aba wins”.

