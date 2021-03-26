Anxiety as Osun community accuse police of killings over land dispute

Kindly Share This Story:

…we didn’t kill anyone – police

Shina Abubakar

There is palpable tension in the Aye community of Ejigbo Local Government in Osun state as residents accused police of killing two persons over a land dispute.

It was gathered that the dispute was between the community and an individual, Mr Jacob Ayoola, who wrote a petition to the police against the community.

Findings revealed that a group had volunteered to build a mosque for the town and to support the project, the community monarch, Oba Mathew Ajala directed workers to use gravel on disputed land, a directive vehemently resisted by Ayoola.

A former council Chairman in Ejigbo, Engr. Yinka Adigun explained that the man petitioned the AIG’s office at Zone XI and some policemen were deployed to the area and while discussing with parties on the land, one Gbenga slumped and before died on the spot.

“A group volunteered to build a mosque for the community, so in order to assist them, the monarch said the community has gravel on land and donated it for the construction. But his decision did not go well with Mr Jacob Ayoola, who later petition the AIG’s office in Osogbo.

“He came with some policemen and in the company of community representative went to the disputed land. While sorting issues on the land, one of the representatives identified as Gbenga slumped and before he was taken to hospital for treatment he died. His death infuriated the youths in the town, who believed he was killed diabolically and they insisted the man must leave town or they will burn him and his property.

“He left town and reported the matter at the state Police Command Headquarters in Osogbo and return to the community on a Sunday around 1 am in a bus loaded with police, shooting sporadically into the air and arresting youths in their homes.

“It was discovered in the morning that twelve young men were arrested, one that was running was shot around mission house while Prince Isaiah Ajala, the monarch’s son was also killed.

“Kabiyesi later reported the matter to some stakeholders in the state before the Commissioner of Police paid a condolence visit to his palace. But the twelve young men are still in police custody and the man too”, he said.

“However, Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said Ayoola authored another petition to the Commissioner of Police, alleging arson and attempted murder.

“Ayoola wrote a petition to the CP alleging assault and attempted murder. The police that was deployed went there to snap pictures of the burnt house and later went there at night to arrest the suspects. But one of them was violent and attack a policeman with a cutlass before running away.

“The police tried to arrest him but he escaped, only for the community to later reported that he was killed in a bush. However, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and the eleven arrested suspects are in our custody along with the petitioner”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

