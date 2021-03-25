Anti-labour practices: Shipping firm staff decry alleged inhuman treatment by French National

Kindly Share This Story:

Dapo Akinrefon

Some members of staff of a shipping and logistics firm based in Lagos, CGM CMA Ltd, on Thursday, raised the alarm over their alleged harassment by senior staff of the company.

The senior staff, who is believed to be one of the Managers of the company, is accused of engaging in what the staff call anti-labour practices urged the Federal Government to call the Frenchman to order.

In a petition to Commissioner of Police, Lagos Police Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, the staff said they were suffering all forms of inhuman treatment.

The staff, who pleaded anonymity, said: “We are a dedicated staff of CMA CGM anxious at ensuring the best for our organization concerning labour practices in our country. We concerned staff of CMA CGM wish to inform your office of the inhuman treatment exhibited by a French National, a staff of CMA CGM Ltd.

“CMA CGM is into shipping logistics and located at Leventis building No 2 Wharf Road Apapa Lagos. Since the arrival of the senior manager, he has continued to display verbal abuses upon the staff of this organisation.

“He exhibits this attitude with so much impunity and we, concerned staff, are worried that this situation will affect our morale and productivity to work. The senior manager has boasted in the office that Nigeria is a banana Republic without laws, and he will operate in a disorderly manner because he knows there is no law that will be used to investigate him since he is a foreign national.

“This is not good for our country’s image and that is why we, concerned staff, are bringing this matter to your office for your information and necessary action. The inhuman molestation upon the staff of CMA CGM is very worrisome; we humbly appeal to you to use your good office to investigate this anti-labour activity perpetrated by him.”

When contacted to react to the allegations, the secretary to the senior manager referred the reporter to the human resources department and provided an email address through which the manager could be reached.

An email was sent to the mailbox, but an automatic response was generated immediately, to the effect that the manager may have been on vacation.

But as at the time of filing this report, there was no response from the personnel.

Our reporter made efforts to speak with the alleged manager through his personal line but he evaded the calls.

Vanguard News Nigeria

