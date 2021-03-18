Anti-corruption group hails Mashi’s leadership in NIMET

Kindly Share This Story:

Debunks claim that he was removed because of alleged shady deals

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AN anti-corruption group under the aegis of Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative, CAACASVI, has applauded the leadership of Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi, as Director-General of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET.

The group which said the tenure of Mashi, immediate Director-General of the agency made a great turnaround, debunked claims in some quarters that he was sacked due to alleged engagement in some shady deals.

Addressing the media in Abuja, Thursday, Executive Director of CAACASVI, Olumuyiwa Onlede, insisted that Mashi’s administration saw great achievements among which he mentioned were modern infrastructure and a conducive working environment for the agency’s workers.

Ondele explained that he was compelled to give his assessment of Prof. Mashi “in order not to weigh down the morale of public office holders who in their capacity decided to do that which is right and good.”

According to him, on the assumption of office in January 2017, the then NIMET boss “realised the need for new ideas and innovation to ensure safety in the aviation sector.”

Under the tenure of the immediate past NIMET boss, according to Ondele, the agency witnessed a tremendous improvement in the area of modern infrastructure and conducive working environment for employees.

“Having been investigated by ICPC and EFCC, Prof Mashi was given a clean bill of health as far as all allegations of corruption are concerned

“This clarification is necessary in order not to weigh down the morale of public office holders who in their capacity decided to do that which is right

and good, also for few public servants that are diligent in their duty not to be discouraged by this kind of situation that appears to sacrifice good hands on the iota of politics,” he said.

He tasked the current NIMET boss to continue from developments initiated by the immediate past DG, noting that the aviation sector must not be brought backwards.

Kindly Share This Story: