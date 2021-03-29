Animal diseases: Herdsman canvasses establishment of dairy farms

Kindly Share This Story:

Alhaji Mohammed Atiku, a herdsman, has called on Federal and State Governments to establish dairy farms to boost healthy protein production in the country.

He said such dairy would also enable veterinary doctors and other health officials to examine diseases in animals before slaughtering them for human consumption.

Atiku, a former Speaker of Kaima Local Government Legislative Council in Kwara, made the appeal in Ilorin on Monday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, there are so many diseases in animals especially cows which are slaughtered in various parts of the country without identifying their health history.

He said many killer diseases afflicting some Nigerians were acquired from animals (zoonotic) that have diseases.

Atiku noted that the setting up of dairy farms where animals could be tested before slaughtering would curb cases of ailments from animals, especially cows.

“Any animal, especially cows, before slaughtering must be examined in dairy farms by qualified health personnel to curb outbreak and spread of diseases.

“There are many cow diseases that can cause discomfort for human beings and many are being slaughtered in different parts of the country without verification on their health status,” Atiku added.

The herdsman suggested the reintroduction of cattle vaccination which was in Nigeria during the military regime of late Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

He said the periodic vaccination of animals would ensure that the livestock was always in sound health and fit for human consumption.

Vanguard News Nigeria

