Anambra Poll: Stop dragging God’s name into your false predictions, Orajiaka replies Primate Ayodele

By Henry Ojelu

Leading contender for the upcoming Anambra State Governorship election, Mr. Paul Orajiaka has advised the leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele to stop dragging God’s name into his false predictions.

Primate Ayodele had last week warned some strong contenders in the upcoming election not to bother wasting money on campaigns because God has not backed their aspiration to become governor in the state.

Ayodele said God has not anointed any of them to be governor in the state and asked them to channel their money into helping the less privileged and widows in society.

Reacting to Ayodele’s claim, Orajiaka stated that it is the responsibility of Anambra indigenes to decide who will govern them and that no self -acclaimed prophet can deny them of that mandate through false prophesy.

Orajiaka noted that it is sad that Ayodele have left his church ministry and seeing our growing popularity within the Anambra electorates, one who represents freshness in the Anambra political sphere, solid character and capacity to deliver good governance; is now desperately seeking cheap popularity through all manners of permutations and predictions.

He said: ‘But for the need to dispel any doubt in the minds of Anambra indigenes, I would not have joined issue with someone who have made church ministry an object of mockery through ridiculous false predictions.

” The upcoming Anambra State Governorship election is an opportunity for all Anambra indigenes to choose who will govern them in the next four years. It is their sovereign right and no false prophet can tele-guide them into a preconceived plot that certain persons in the race have not been ordained by God.

“In my earnest desire to serve my people and bring the much needed transformation into all sphere of their lives, I have prayed to God about my genuine intention and I believe that he is solidly behind my noble aspiration.

‘In this quest for the governorship seat, I am one of the few aspirants in the governorship election race, that have toured several part of the state to seek the support of my beloved people who will ultimately decide through their votes, who becomes governor come November 2021.

‘As the crucial date with history approaches, I am very optimistic that with my track record of humanitarian and selfless service to my people even as a private citizens, the people will find me worthy of being elected to lead them as governor. I wonder why the so called prophet is advising I channel my money into helping the less privileged and widows in society, as if this has not been what I am known for. Our positive impact in this regards has won us numerous national and international recognition’.

“I believe that the voice of the people is the voice of God. No false prophecy can dictate to my people who will govern them. Let it be known that Anambra people cannot be hoodwinked by any self-acclaimed prophet whose spirituality has been dented by desire for popularity and monetary gains.

” Ayodele’s plethora of past false predictions speak for themselves and I urge all my supporters to disregard his misadvised incursion into the exclusive affairs of our state.

“The task before all of us is to ensure that we speak with one voice and elect a government that will truly have our interest at heart and build for the greater good of Anambra come November.”

