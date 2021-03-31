Anambra: Money won’t influence our primaries- PDP aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ezeemo priorities tax review

…Nwoye, 2017 APC governorship candidate obtains PDP nomination form

By Dirisu Yakubu

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the November 6 election in Anambra state, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo has downplayed the role money would play in determining the party’s flag bearer.

Okonkwo shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s secretariat,Wadata Plaza, Abuja, yesterday said all Anambrarians require this time, is a man with proven track hold in the private sector to harness the resource endowment of the state.

Addressing newsmen, the businessman cum politician commended the Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee, for instilling discipline in the running of the party affairs, adding that with statutory delegates making up about 70 per cent of those required to pick the candidate on June 26, the coast is clear for him to get the ticket.

He said: “It amazes me sometimes when people associate Anambra with money. PDP has suffered in Anambra state for this reason. When we go around, when we have opportunity to address our party faithful, we sensitize them, we try to reorient them. We make it very clear that those little things that they get for that their vote is not worth losing an election.

“So my hope is that PDP in Anambra state is not just looking for money they will get out of this process. They are looking for victory that PDP will achieve.

“I think the lessons have been learned and money will be needed, money will be necessary, but it will not be a factor in a higher percentage that will determine the outcome.

On his part, Godwin Ezeemo, also an aspirant, pledged to review taxes and Levies, of elected, saying, “we will help traders and businesses to thrive by not impoverishing them with multiple taxes.”

He also promised to “provide access to bank loans facilitated by government for Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs with focus on manufacturing, technology, agribusiness and artisanship.”

He continued: “I have love for humanity. One thing is for you to have need to serve the people and another is to have that passion. I have the passion and good intention. From my manifesto, you can know what I will be able have been to achieve. As a private person, I have created jobs within Anambra state that does not benefit me in any way. I have been able to do some philanthropic work too.

“If elected, I will secure the state and engage the youths. With my connection, I will bring in investors. There is no amount of police and army that can secure a place. The only thing that can secure us is that we have food and jobs for the youths. Once they are engaged, they will be off the streets. But if you can’t get these youths engaged, forget it. Lots of people want to invest in Anambra, but there is no power to make it work.”

Meanwhile, the 2017 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tony Nwoye has joined the clan of aspirants gunning for the Anambra Government House on the platform of the PDP.

Vanguard reports that Nwoye obtained his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Monday a few weeks after dumping his former party, the APC.

The party through its National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), Wednesday, reiterated its commitment to take over the Government House, saying the PDP remains the party to beat.

According to the scribe, “Anambra is PDP and PDP is Anambra.” As at the time of filing this report, a total of fourteen aspirants, comprising eleven men and three women have obtained nomination forms for the big test.

