Anambra Lawyers forum tasks Obiano on security

By Chris Onuoha

The Anambra State Indigene Lawyers Forum (ASILF) has called on the State governor, Willie Obiano to step up effort in battling the insecurity in the State.

The forum, an umbrella body of lawyers from Anambra State expressed this concern over the level of insecurity witnessed in the state for some time now.

At a press conference in Lagos, the group lamented that the level of insecurity situation in the Southeast has become worrisome and that indigenes cannot travel to their state in peace, while tasking the governors of various states in the Southeast of Nigeria to tackle the situation before it becomes too late to handle. The group also said that the heavy presence of soldiers on Eastern roads is uncalled for, hence, there is no war in law land.

Speaking, the president of the organisation, Joe Nwokedi said that the governors should beef up intelligence to find out those who are killing the security operatives in the state, saying that Igbo people respects human lives a lot adding that the there is no justification whatsoever for killing security operatives safeguarding lives in the area.

Nwokedi appealed to Anambra state governor in particular and the other governors to work with local vigilantes to ensure that the culprits are fished out.

Also speaking, the ASILF vice president, Chioma Ferguson said that it was high time the federal government declares national security emergency to arrest the situation in the country. She also called on the federal government to consider how to return the gun license removed from the vigilantes, saying there is need for the vigilantes to have licensed guns for effective operations.

Publicity secretary, Anene Nwalupe, said that there is need for state government to check and document visitors coming into the state for proper identification, so as to flush out the criminals among them.

