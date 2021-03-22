Anambra Guber: Don’t pick nomination form for political showmanship, APC Group cautions aspirants

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC have urged those aspiring to contest the November 6, 2021 governorship election to sieve their thoughts before purchasing nomination forms.

The members who came under a group called APC Patriots, Anambra State chapter in a statement on Monday in Abuja said that there would be no special monetary reward for any who loses out in the primaries, urging aspirants to “save the party from avoidable rancour by refusing to pick the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.”

The statement jointly signed by the Co-ordinator of the group, Dozie Ikedife and the spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene and made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, the group said it has already met with a few of the aspirants.

Other members of the group’s sterling committee included former House of Representatives members, Chizor Obidigwe and Chukwuemeke Nwogbo, APC South east zonal youth leader, Olisa Onyeka, Communication expert, Ike Chidolue, business tycoon, Chidi Ogbaji and Mike Mbanefo, a legal practitioner.

The statement read thus: “APC Patriots, Anambra chapter after meeting with some of those aspiring to be the party’s flagbearer in the November 6, 2021 governorship election reiterated that there would be no monetary settlement for anyone who loses in the free and fair governorship primaries, as currently being promoted by it.

“Already, we have interfaced with some of the aspirants, including Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, Senator Andy Uba, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo and Ben Etiaba; while we look forward to giving other equally serious aspirants the same opportunity.

“The ultimate decision concerning who flies the flag of our great party in the gubernatorial contest lies with party men and women, including our youths, in the entire 326 wards of Anambra state.

“We, therefore, urge all serious aspirants to take their message of restoring our dear state to the mainstream of Nigerian politics to the grassroots, so as to make lighter our goal of converting Anambra into an APC state, come November 6, 2021.

“The group reiterates its resolve to work with the wide spectrum of party leaders and members to ensure an APC victory in the Anambra governorship election.”

