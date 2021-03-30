Anambra guber: Aspirants in confusion over Oye, Edozie leadership tussle

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Governorship aspirants in the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, battling to grab the governorship ticket ahead of the 6TH November 6, 2021, Anambra State Governorship election are said to be confused over court judgements and cases hanging over the leadership of the party at the national level.

Vanguard captured a chieftain of the party yesterday in Owerri, who narrated the tension the legal battle has caused in the party, also told Vanguard not to mention his name for fear of being attack, after he said he had met separately with Victor Oye, Edozie Njoku to find a way of settling their differences.

One of such cases he said would soon be decided by the court was the case of application of an order of mandamus at FCT High court, Abuja, to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Edozie as National chairman, after previous cases had ruled in favour of Njoku.

According to him, “The governorship aspirants are confused they don’t know exactly where to go to many of them are aware of the case and how it started from the day APGA, had its Congress and Conventions.

“The Convention conducted in Imo State, where Edozie Njkou emerged as the national chairman is wildly known as the convention without any judgement or court order against it. While Victor Oye emerged in the Convention at Awka Anambra State.

“Having passed through the legal battle it’s clear to them that Njoku, has taken the lead in the legal battle and by now should be recognised as the national chairman of APGA, if not for the usual delay in the court issues in this country.

“What is happening now is that aspirants in Anambra are very wise to the occasion and are also sending their men to consult with Njoku, should the case go whichever way.”

Part of his findings, he claimed that “Njoku is not happy with front-ranking aspirants in Anambra state, like Prof Soludo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo among others who he felt were friends and should have played a better role in bringing peace to the party rather than hanging with Oye because of personal interest.”

