Breaking News
Translate

Anambra Governorship election 2021: PDP zoning unfair to Central aspirants

On 11:53 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Tony Nwankwo

Following the just concluded South-East Zonal meeting of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, held in Enugu on March 6, 2021, sources close to the meeting disclosed that the party would almost certainly zone the governorship candidacy to the Southern Senatorial District of Anambra State.

This was as a result of severe pressure being mounted on PDP leadership to zone it’s gubernatorial candidacy to Anambra South.

If the party succumbs to the alleged pressure to field a candidate from Anambra South it would most certainly disqualify Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and Amb. Ike Oligbo, while Sen. Uche Ekwunife who represents Anambra Central in the Senate could be exempted from the disqualification as she is fighting for  nomination on the basis of her place of birth, Igbo Ukwu in Anambra South.

Inside sources had indicated that should any of the Anambra Central Aspirants proceed to purchase EOI and nomination  forms, they would almost certainly be disqualified / eliminated during the party’s internal screening due to the zoning agenda of PDP or they could launch legal action against the party.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Taraba targets 56,000 health workers for vaccination

Our sources had indicated that this has not gone down well with Anambra Central aspirants like Obiora Okonkwo and Ike Oligbo who have already spent millions of Naira in their various campaigns over the course of their aspirations.

This situation will become clearer as PDP is expected to make a categorical statement on zoning before the commencement of the party’s primary election. Meanwhile, we gathered that the following listed aspirants have paid the State’s mandatory fee to indicate their readiness to participate in the June Governorship primary election of the party in the state.

The aspirants include Engr.  Chris Azubogu, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke and Dr. Winston Udeh. Others are Barr. Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Hon. Chuma  Nzeribe, Dr. Godwin Maduka, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, Senator Uche Ekwunife, Amb. Ike Oligbo and Dr. Obiora Okonkwo.

With these array of stars, PDP is strongly advised to put their internal mechanisms in order, so as to avoid implosion after the primary election, as this has denied the party victory during past elections.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!