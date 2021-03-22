Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Anambra State governorship election schedule for November, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been urged to investigate the profile of the aspirants.

The Anambra Concern Citizens, which made the call, also told the anti-graft agency to investigate whether the aspirants are involved in no payment of bank loans or defaulted in taxes.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Paul Okeke, said that the call became imperative as “this is the right time to know the people that want to rule the state.”

The group further said it is better to know them now than to be using anti-graft agency to recover the money belonging to the state after tenure.

According to Anambra Concern Citizens, “Let the people know who want to rule them now. The EFCC should carry out investigation and check the profile of the aspirants

“It is better to know the people now than to ask questions later. The people of Anambra should know the integrity and sincerity of the people that want to rule them.

“The EFCC should go the extra mile to expose the mindset of these people by investigating them and show the people the character of these aspirants.

“We trust the new EFCC boss to do good work by investigating the aspirants and tell the Anambra people who the aspirants really are.”

