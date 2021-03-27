Anambra 2021: Nonso Okafor to contest APGA governorship ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

On 27th March 2021 at Anaedo Hall Nnewi, Nonso Okafor, the honourable member representing the good people of Nnewi North constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly declared his intention to run for the APGA primaries to become the party flag bearer at the November 6th Anambra gubernatorial election.

While making his intention known to the party executives and members, Hon. Okafor extolled the party leadership for their exceptional leadership in managing the affairs of the party over the years.

He also acknowledged the good works of His Excellency, Chief Dr Willie Obiano, the executive governor of Anambra State and the pace of work currently ongoing at the Anambra International Airport.

Talking about his ambition, he stated that; “This is an idea whose time has come.” Alluding to the fact that it was time for Ndi Anambra to experience a new leadership at Agu Awka with a breath of youthfulness and agility.

He shared his VISA economy, which is his manifesto for Anambra State and stated in the coming days, sector by sector details of the manifesto will be made available as he continues to tour the state and interact with the party faithful.

“I have organised the works I want to do in Anambra State sector by sector in my manifesto tagged VISA Economy, an acronym which stands for Viable, Independent, Secured and Advanced Economy. It is an extensively researched innovative solutions, anchored on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The event also had in attendance, House of Assembly members and current members of the youth wing of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and other support groups supporting the candidature of Hon. Nonso Okafor.

