…Onunkwo, APC guber hopeful

…hosted by Onitsha North APC Stakeholders

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

As the quest to elect a new governor for Anambra state gains momentum, a top All Progressive Congress, APC governorship aspirant in the state, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo has charged party members to use their broom and sweep the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA together with Governor Willie Obiano out of power as the only guarantee to return the state to part of development.

Onunkwo who spoke in Onitsha yesterday when he was hosted by APC stakeholders and executive members of Onitsha North Local Government Area chapter of the party, said removing APGA without removing Obiano would amount to leaving some remnants of APGA in the state.

Onunkwo who has a chieftaincy title of Akaekpuchionwa Umuchu, contended in as much as Obiano answers APGA man in Anambra and APC loyalist in Abuja, if APC changes APGA without changing Obiano, then there may be little or no hope for APC in the 2021 race for Agu-Awka seat of power.

Onunkwo tasked them to work tactfully and relentlessly towards effecting the desired change, assured them that he would still remain that servant for which he is known, adding that he was prepared to carry everybody along and better the lot Anambrarians if elected as governor come November 2021.

“I am here to greet Onitsha North party members. I have not changed. I am still that servant with handwork. I started this journey in 2017 and it is time to take over the Government house at Awka. I want to see smiles on your faces. It is a battle to be fought with all paraphernalia of force. It is our turn, our right, our heritage”.

“Victory is ours. We are sent by God and God is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. I trust your Chairman, Nwakibie Okagbue and all the Stakeholders who invited me especially Chief Ikenna Unachukwu. So long as another party is in the government house, Anambra State cannot benefit maximally from the central APC led government at Abuja”.

“So, let us Change APGA, Change Obiano. Obiano has done his best but we are coming in with an updated version of governance. Vote in APC and experience a much better Anambra State”, said Onunkwo.

Welcoming the aspirant the Onitsha North APC Chairman, Chief Nwakibie Micheal Okagbue advised Onunkwo to beware of sycophants who claim to be stakeholders but were not ready to sacrifice anything for the interest of the party.

Okagbue said although he would ensure a level playing ground for all the aspirants from the APC platform before the party primaries but maintained that Onunkwo’s precedence speaks volumes adding that Onunkwo was more accessible and has all it takes to steer the ship of the State if given the opportunity.

The Director-General of Johnbosco Onunkwo Campaign Organisation (JOCO), Hon. Frank Ndibe, Director-General of Johnbosco Onunkwo Foundation, Hon Chinemerem Oguegbe, Deputy-Director of Anambra North JOCO, Chief Nwanwuna Odebe Ajie all eulogized the qualities of Onunkwo describing him as an educated, talented, young, wealthy and grass-root party man who would not forget the electorate or party if he becomes governor urging all hands to be on deck to deliver Onunkwo as the APC governorship candidate.

