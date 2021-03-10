Anambra 2021: Group mandate Obiano’s govt to conduct LG election

Kindly Share This Story:

A group comprising of PDP Anambra State House of Assembly Candidates 2019 have called on the state government to as a matter of urgency conduct a democratic local government elections or risk a lawsuit.

This was made known in a pre-action letter signed by lawyer to the group, C.J Okoli Akirika and obtained by Vanguard.

The letter dated 13th February 2021 also noted that failure to conduct the election will lead to the group seeking redress in court, saying that it hopes the Governor does the needful by conducting the said elections.

The demands contained in the letter read, “To give Anambra State Government the due notice of my clients’ intention to seek legal redress for non conduct of democratic Local Government Election in Anambra State.

“That my clients shall claim amongst other, reliefs, declaratory, injunctive and mandatory orders for the conduct of democratic Local Government Election in Anambra.

“That I had written Anambra State Independent Electoral Commission (ANSIEC) over the subject matter copy whereof is herein enclosed for your esteemed reference, guidance and necessary action. Date: 13-02-21.

“It is fervently hoped and solemnly prayed that you will advise the Governor to do the needful and emplace or caused to be emplaced the regimen for the democratic conduct of Local Government Election in Anambra State.”

The last time local government election was held in Anambra was during the administration of Peter Obi.

Kindly Share This Story: