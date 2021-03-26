Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Governorship aspirants on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, will meet today at Dora Akunyili Women Development Center in Awka to take a crucial decision on the way forward for them.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the directive of APGA leadership to the party’s aspirants for the November 6 governorship election, to suspend further visits to the state headquarters in Awka for the purpose of interacting with would – be delegates for the June governorship primaries of the party.

Before the directive, only few aspirants had visited the party’s office and met the officials who said they were looking forward to conducting free and fair primaries for the aspirants.

Vanguard gathered that all the aspirants, except Professor Chukwuma Soludo, would be in attendance to take a stand on the way forward, following unconfirmed reports that the leadership of the party was favouring the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to emerge as a consensus candidate of the party for the November 6 election.

It was gathered that those expected at the meeting include Hon Chukwuma Umeoji representing Aguata federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo representing Orumba North and South in the House of Representatives, Sir Damian Okolo from Nnewi, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu from Osumenyi, Sir Akachukwu Nwankpo from Okija, who was former special adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Incidentally, all the aspirants are from Anambra South senatorial zone where APGA has zoned its governorship to.

According to an APGA stakeholder, “the meeting is very crucial because we do not want to pretend that all is well in the party. This meeting is in the best interest of our party because we do not want to lose the November election through our actions and inactions.”

However, the state chairman of the party, Ser Norbert Obi told Vanguard that he was not aware of today’s meeting. “We did not convene any meeting for Saturday,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: