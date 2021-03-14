Kindly Share This Story:

…Criminals are having advantage in terms of weapons

Dayo Johnson

The commander of Ondo state Security outfit, codenamed Amotekun corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye weekend said that criminals are having an advantage in terms of weapons over the security agencies in the south west.

Adeleye pleaded with the government to remove limitations to the crime bursting responsibility of the corps in the region by allowing it carry sophisticated weapons.

Speaking in Akure, the commander said that the agencies needed encouragement from government to be able to rid the states of the activities of criminally minded elements.

” The agencies are looking forward to acquiring more state of the art equipment to combat insecurity in the states. There’s need to procure modern equipments to confront criminals.

According to him, Amotekun in Ondo state stands out in terms of good communication gadget but needed more support to enhance its operations.

“Amotekun is doing well in terms of remuneration of officers and payment of salary but called for more government support.

” The state governor has just approved the recruitment of additional personnel and in terms of personnel we are okay.

“Though we in ondo state have equipment but we are asking for more funding so that we can buy state of the art additional equipments to combat crimes in the state”

On the relationship between the security outfit and other security agencies, Adeleye pointed out that” There’s a collaborative effort among all the security agencies in the state and Amotekun Corps.

According to him “the collaboration has been yielding results through the knowledge and familiarity of the terrain by the Amotekun officials who understand their own environment.

“We have a very robust relationship, we share intelligence with the Civil Defence, the Police, the Army, the DSS and we do operation together.

“There are interior they don’t have the knowledge of, and if they have anything to do there we take them there since we have our personnel across the 18 local government areas of the state.

“When we get to terrible terrains like in the riverine area, we have specialist and personnel who can stay under the water for 24 hours and whatever operation that needed to be done we are always with them.

“We join hands and operate to combat crime in the state and this is yielding results”

“We have deployed our personnel across the state and they have operation vehicles and motorcycles. They are the ones in the bush to pass intelligence to us. They know the indigenes and can easily identify strangers within their vicinity.

“Amotekun Corps has come to stay. There is also a need for proper policing of every nook and cranny of the country.

” The regular Nigeria Police force cannot do it alone. Other security agencies must step in to secure the country.

“The Amotekun Corps are making sacrifices and they are ready to work with the armed forces. It is very crucial. The Amotekun Corps have local knowledge and are familiar with terrains in the state.”

He however, assured that there would be no confrontation between Amotekun and other the security agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria

