Amanda Obidike emerges winner of 2021 FDM EveryWoman in Technology award

…impact over 13,500 women across 17 Africa countries

The Executive Director of STEMi Makers Africa, Amanda Obidike has been announced as the Winner of the FDM EveryWoman Technology Awards for her outstanding record as a woman who is upskilling thousands of young Africans with the tech skills to counter youth unemployment.

The Tech For Good Award – sponsored by RS Components is awarded to a woman who is driving forward an initiative that uses tech for good – whether as part of a social enterprise, diversity and inclusion, a focus on sustainability or any other area of impact

The judges confirmed that so far, Amanda Obidike has impacted the lives of over 13,500 women, across 17 countries in Africa. The scale of what she is doing and the impact that she is having is incredible and makes her a worthy winner of the Award #ewTechAwards.

The 11th annual FDM EveryWoman in Technology Awards aimed at celebrating the industry’s most exceptional talent in the world. This award is celebrating the industry’s most exceptional talent. Hailing from diverse business backgrounds, the winners collectively represent financial services, blue chip brands, academia and enterprise. These remarkable women are shaping the future of the technology industry and have a responsibility as role models to share their experiences, laying the foundations for others to follow in their wake.

The global pandemic has led to transformative changes in the technology industry, accelerating the UK and Africa’s digital future by over five years: for the first time, over one million women are now working in STEM Careers.

The FDM EveryWoman is a global platform that advances women in business that drives positive change by empowering women to achieve their professional potential. Established in 1999, EveryWoman has supported thousands of women worldwide in establishing businesses and progressing their careers. Working with leading corporations and organisations, EveryWoman improves productivity and performance through diversity insights to unlock female potential resulting in economic and societal gain. Through its cross-industry awards and forums EveryWoman has created thousands of female role models and inspired generations of future leaders.

