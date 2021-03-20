Breaking News
Alumona’s new Lagos State Boxing Association Chairman

Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of Flykite Promotions, has been named as Chairman of the Lagos State Boxing Association.

Alumona was sworn-in at the inauguration ceremony of the board members of the various Lagos State Sports associations conducted by the Lagos State Sports Commission at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, on Wednesday.

Also inaugurated on the LSBA board are Anthony Adeboye Adeyinka as Vice Chairman, boxing legend and coach, Joe Mensah; Damilola James, Koye Sowemimo and Oluwadare Afolayan as members.

Speaking at the event, Sola Aiyepeku, Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, said the new board members were appointed following their keen interest and contributions to sports development, as well as their service to humanity.

