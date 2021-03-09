Alleged Taraba kidnap kingpin, Wadume, others to open defense May 18

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
At this point, Labaran informed the court that the prosecution had closed its case as Anthony was its last witness.
Counsel to Wadume, Mr Dikko Ishaku (SAN) along with other defence counsel, however, said that they were not ready to open their case.
“We are not ready for defence since the matter was adjourned for continuation of the prosecution’s case.
“We ask for a date to open our defence,” Ishaku said.
Mr Y. Dangana, counsel to the third defendant, however, told the court that his client would not be opening his defence but would rather file a no case submission.
The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako told all defendants who intended to file no case submission that they had 21 days within which to do so.
Justice Nyako adjourned the matter until May 18 for defendants to open their defence or file no case submission.
The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) recalls that the Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami took over the matter from the police on June 3.
NAN further recalls that the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had filed a 16-count charge bordering on terrorism, murder, kidnapping and illegal arms running against Wadume and the others.
They were accused of conspiring to commit felony, to wit: acts of terrorism, by attacking and kidnapping one Usman Garba, aka Mayo, at his filling station in Takum, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Amendment Act 2013.”
They were also accused of possessing six AK-47 rifles and dealing in prohibited firearms contrary to Section 27 (1)(a)(I) and (1)(b)(iii) of the Firearms Act 2004.(NAN)
