Alleged plot to sell baby for N40,000: Police detain ‘woman’ in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakalik

The Ebonyi state police Command, Tuesday detained a prostitute, Victoria Chukwube over an alleged plot to sell her baby boy for N40,000.

The baby is four months old and still breastfeeding.

Her reason was to raise fund to kick start a beer parlour business.

Briefing Journalists at the command headquarters in Abakiliki, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah stated that the woman was arrested last Friday following a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

“So her name is Chukwube Victoria, she actually told us that she is a commercial sex worker and that she has this babe which she is carrying.

“She said that if she leaves here she should continue to look out for the prospective buyer. But we try to talk to her and to make her see the value of being a mother but she refused.

“She even told us that if we allow her to go home with the baby she will throw him away and that she can’t tell who got her pregnant”, she explained.

During interrogation, Miss Chukwube who refused to disclosed her state of origin or local government said she won’t have the financial muscle to take care of the child.

“I’m from Nigeria, 32 years old, a commercial sex worker and my babe is just 4 months old.

“I want to sale the babe at the rate of N40,000 to start up a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbuhause in Abakiliki”, she explained.

