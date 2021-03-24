Alleged N1.6b theft: Police arraign Fmr Director, Star Orient Nig Ltd, lawyer, another

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Police yesterday, arraigned former Managing Director of an aviation fuelling company, Star Orient Nigeria Limited, Dare Osamo, alongside a female lawyer and one other woman, before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Yaba, over alleged theft of N1.6 billion .

The trio of Osamo, Ayoola Abisola, 30 and Hussaina Abdulkadir, 32, were docked before Magistrate Mrs A.A Oshiniyi on four counts charge bordering on forgery and stealing.

The charges against the defendants read: “ That you Dare Osamo,Ayoola Olore Abisola and Hussaina Abdulkadir and others at large , sometimes between years 2016 and 2019 at Star Orient Nigeria Limited, at JUH12 , Muritala Mohammed Airport , Ikeja Lagos, did conspire to commit forgery, obtaining money by false pretense and stealing , thereby committing an offence punishable under section 411 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

“That you Dare Osamo ,Ayoola Olore Abisola and Hussaina Abdulkadir and others at large , on the aforesaid date did forged a Star Orient Nigeria Limited Board Resolution dated July 31, 2018, and December 15, 2015 with the intent it may be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudice members of the public , Corporate Affairs Commission, First City Monument Bank and Access bank and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 365(1) , Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

“That you Dare Osamo,Ayoola Abisola and Hussaina Abdulkadir and others at large on the aforesaid date did obtain the sum of N1,605,019,015,01 ( one billion, six hundred and five million, nineteen thousand fifteen naira , one kobo), from Star Orient Nigeria Limited, in the pretense of selling and buying Aviation products, a representation you know to be false and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 314(1) and (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state , 2015”.

The prosecutor, Jimoh Joseph, at yesterday’s proceeding, told the court that investigation into the case had been ongoing for 18 months , adding that the suspects were brought to court following advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP.

However, when the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty. Consequently, counsel to the 1st and 3rd defendants, Mr O.T Adebayo and that of the 2nd defendant, Modecai Adejo, prayed the court to grant the defendants bail, with the latter emphasizing that the third defendant was a member of the bar.

Counsels to the defendants further argued that the DPP’s advice directed that the case should be heard in a higher court which has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The Magistrate , however, turned down an appeal by one of the defense counsels to release his lawyer client on self recognition, saying she did not have any means of identification to ascertain the claim.

She further informed that the DPP’s advice was not presented to the court, but only the charges and therefore granted the defendants bail in the sum of N 5million with two sureties, one of whom should be blood relative, gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the state.

Magistrate Oshiniyi adjourned the matter to Monday, March 29, 2021 and directed that a copy of the DPP’s advice should be tendered to the court on the said date.

