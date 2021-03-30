Alleged Islamisation of Judiciary: Your criticisms laughable — CAN replies NSCIA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has branded the criticism by the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, about the outcry over the alleged plots to Islamise the judiciary as “laughable”.

This is also in view of the NSCIA’s call for a census and religious profiling of all government workers in the country.

In a chat with Vanguard on Tuesday night, CAN’s Vice Chairman, Northern region, Rev. John Hayab, hit out at the NSCIA and told the apex Muslim body to stop talking and face the realities on the ground.

“This (criticism) is laughable and a serious display of ignorance from the representatives of NSCIA. They said so many things without sparing a thought for the realities on the ground. The Muslim body also spoke as if its leaders do not have any good knowledge of Nigeria.

“However, we believe they simply want to continue in their mischief and misleading of gullible followers.

“Nigerian Christians are yearning to see the day a true census of people, workers and every group will be done in this country at least some lies will be put to rest,” Hayab told Our Correspondent.

