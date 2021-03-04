Yemi Alafifuni returns with new rhythm ― Behold The Lamb

Kindly Share This Story:

Acclaimed UK gospel singer and songwriter, Yemi Alafifuni released his latest work, Behold on Lamb.

This timeless masterpiece was inspired by a supernatural experience and a biblical event, Yemi has managed to create a cinematic, inspiring and simply timeless song that will connect you to realms you probably haven’t experienced before.

According to the award-winning singer, the journey to this song started when he experienced a supernatural event sometimes in 2017 at a personal retreat which left him with a hunger to see Jesus, face to face.

He explained that this event led him to search for answers and then he stumbled on the story recorded in Revelation 5 where an event in heaven was recorded by John, ‘The Beloved’ about the Lamb of God. For months unending, Yemi studied this story and on February 15th, 2018, he began to write this song.

“We love to hear stories of people who claim they have seen angels or in fact seen Jesus. Although we hunger for such experience, we should not concern ourselves with how the Lord conducts His business” Yemi said.

He added that, “I can’t help but wonder what I will do when I see Him. Would I be able to look into His eyes and would I remember those burning questions I desperately need answers to?

We know that experiencing the supernatural is possible after all the apostles saw him ascending into heaven and in fact John ‘The Beloved’ experienced a conversation in heaven amongst others.”

In Yemi’s intense desire for an experience like this, he found that our Father is sovereign, and nothing happens just for fun. But if we look deep down into our hearts, we will find that we actually live in the supernatural and God’s love for us is real and tangible.

Yet, there’s a hunger in us that only God can fulfil and so Yemi is praying for answers for all souls desiring a miracle, a touch from God or simply an assurance that He is with us especially in these unprecedented times.

For those who have followed the rich and long musical career of Yemi, it is obvious that he brought his love for classical music and its ability to draw on man’s inner strength to play in this single.

His fondness for cartoons and opera musicals almost also played a role in Behold The Lamb. He would do anything to see the likes of Beauty & the Beast, The Lion King and many others just for an opportunity to hear the orchestra music. In fact, he still enjoys cartoons today – much to the amusement of his wife and children.

Yemi has followed his childhood soft spot for classical music to create this lovely symphony which many will find quite calming.

Yemi is praying that this song brings you ever so close to the throne like John and that you experience Him in ways only He can manifest. Amen” You can listen to this timeless piece now from YouTube or anywhere you listen to music.

Yemi is a Christian music recording artist based in the UK. Hailing from Nigeria, this British singer / songwriter combines stunning melodies with infectious grooves and great beats, to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. He desires to see nations worship in Spirit and in Truth. Yemi’s recent release “Chains Fall” peaked at number 1 on iTunes in the Christian/Gospel genre and was voted number 3 on the ASTEP 4WD Official UK Charts for December 2020 – Contemporary Gospel.

He has often been compared to artists including Bebe Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Alvin Slaughter, and Luther Vandross.

