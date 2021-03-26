Kindly Share This Story:

THE Akwa Ibom State Police Command has paraded a woman identified as Christiana Wilson from Eket local government area for conspiring with four others to murder her 19-year-old step-son identified as Edidiong Wilson.

The Commissioner of Police Mr. Andrew Amiengheme paraded the suspects before newsmen on Friday at the Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, along eight others arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping and child abduction.

Amiengheme said the principal suspect, Christiana Wilson confessed failure of the step-son to return one hundred thousand naira she gave him to keep for her prompted her to contact her son-in-law, Saviour Peter who came with other suspects to abduct him, took him to a bush where they beat him to death.

The CP said, “On March 9, 2021, following credible information, operatives of homicide section, SCID, Uyo apprehended one Mrs. Christiana Wilson, Saviour Peter, Richard Ekpenyong and Dominic Usoro, all of Ikot Usekong, in Eket local government area.

“Investigation revealed that the principal suspect, Christiana Wilson on December 24, 2020 conspired with four others and abducted her step-son, one Edidiong Wilson, aged 19years to a nearby bush at Ikot Usekong, in Eket local government area where the victim was to death.

“The suspects buried the deceased in the bush and later went back to exhume the decomposed body, cut-off the head and buried it separately on December 30, 2020 at about 7pm on the grounds that the ghost was disturbing them. They thereafter fled to Ondo state.

“In her confessional statement, the principal suspect, Christiana Wilson stated that sometime in the month of September 2020, she gave the sum of one hundred thousand naira being part of the proceeds she sold from her late husband’s vehicle to keep for her, but when she demanded the money from the deceased, he told her that he saved the money in a micro-finance bank in Eket and never returned same”.

The CP said similarly on March 20, 2021 operatives of Itu police Division in collaboration with the youths of the area, apprehended Benjamin Okon (26), Gideon Edet (23y), Ekemini Akpan ( 25) and Grace Edem all of Mbiabang, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, for attempted murder and abduction of two male children.

He explained that Grace Edem planned with her boyfriend and others to kill her sister-in-law in order to abduct her two sons for sale, but luck ran out on them as the woman survived the machete cut they gave her on the neck.

“Investigation revealed that on the said March 20, 2021, Grace Edem visited her sister-in-law, one Ekemini Edem Akpan in company of her two sons who are 8 years-old and 9-months-old.

“While on her way back, along Ikot Ayan Itam, the boyfriend of the sister-in-law, one Gideon Anthony (23) connived with two others, one Benjamin Esien and Inemesit Okon and one Johnny now at large, macheted the victim on the neck, believing her to be dead, and abducted her two sons.

“The Police in collaboration with the youths conducted search in and around Ikot Ayan Itam, where they arrested the said Gideon Anthony and recovered the said children from him that same night. Investigation further revealed that the said Ekemini Akpan has already contacted a nurse, one Joy, other names unknown to sell the children.

“She confessed to the selling of other children before now. All suspects confessed to have committed the crime and will be charged to court accordingly. Also On 18/03/2021 at about 4:45 pm, following a distress call, operatives of Nsit Ubium Division proceeded to Ikot Ide Ikpe, Nsit Ubium and rearrested one Bassey Nelson and Godnews Asuquo from Uruan LGA.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects who were operating on motorbike attempted to abduct 3-year-old Uwakmfon Sunday on her way from school at about 2:00pm of the said date in company of other two children, but were intercepted by youths of Ikot Ide Ikpe, Nsit Ubium LGA. The suspects in an attempt to escape threw away the victim who sustained injury on her face.

“While we have reviewed the security architecture of the areas for effective policing, we will enforce the State Government’s restriction order on the use of motorcycles and tricycles in Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency between the hours of 7pm and 6am daily henceforth”

Meanwhile, the suspects who murdered Edidiong Wilson, during an interview said they were only hired to beat him up but unfortunately he died from the beating, adding that they were only given N1,500 to eat food.

