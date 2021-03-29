Akwa Ibom APC condemns divisive tendencies of party leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

…commends President Buhari over PAP

By Chioma Onuegbu

STAKEHOLDERS of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC met in Uyo, the state capital on Saturday, March 28, 2021, and condemned the divisive tendencies of some party leaders in the state.

The party particularly frowned at the attitudes of some leaders of the party hibernating with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the night and return to claim APC in the day, and resolved to call on all factional leaders to bury their individual interests and unite under one party.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting held at Vimpy Event Centre, Udoudoma, Avenue, Uyo, the party said such behaviours are not only anti-party but could lead many into confusion in the state.

The communique which was signed by the former military administrator of Ogun and Rivers State and national caucus member of the party, group Capt Sam Enwang (retd) called on leadership of the party to work towards the advancement of the party.

It reads in part ” The meeting condemned the divisive gathering of factions within the Party and resolved to call on all factional leaders to bury their individual interests and come under a united APC in Akwa Ibom State.

“The meeting condemned actions by some persons in leadership positions of the party who work with other political parties in the State and are currently romancing the Peoples Democratic Party thereby engaging in anti-party activities and causing confusion among members.

“The meeting settled the issue of who is the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom State, recognized and affirmed that the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio is the Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State”

“Also the meeting assessed the current registration and revalidation exercise across the State, noting that the imbalance in the distribution of materials and low turn out of members because of undue interference by some factions and groups within the Party.

“It also resolved to send a 10- man delegation to the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni with a view to reporting and finding solutions to the poorly coordinated registration and revalidation exercise in the state.”

According to the communique, the meeting commended President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for continuing the Presidential Amnesty Programme for Niger Delta youths and urged him to increase support to the region for contributing significantly to the nation’s economy.

The stakeholders urged members to continue to support and pray for the president in his vision to develop Nigeria, meeting urges President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Meeting noted that the Sole Administrator of NDDC, Mr Effiong Akwa is diligently supervising the ongoing forensic audit of the Commission to its successful completion.

“It commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Leader of Akwa Ibom State APC, Senator Godswill Akpabio for the giant strides he has recorded in the Ministry especially the ongoing construction of the East-west road and the completion of the headquarters Complex of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) after over 25 years of neglect”

Vanguard News Nigeria

