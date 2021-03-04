Akeredolu forwards list of four commissioner nominees to House of Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

The Ondo State House of Assembly has received the names of four Commissioner nominees forwarded to it by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development. Hon Gbenga Omole confirmed this in Akure, the state capital.

The nominees are: Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Sir Charles Titiloye and Engr Aminu Raimi Olayiwola.

Governor Akeredolu in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David and signed by the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale requested members to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast-track the instrumentality of governance.

Omole said that ” all necessary processes that will give accelerated approval to the letter has been earmarked.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has pledged on behalf of the house that quick approval will be given to the nominees

** Akeredolu dissolves Boards and Parastatals

Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has approved the dissolution of all Boards and Parastatals, except the statutory ones in the State.

A statement by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde said that the dissolution takes immediate effect.

” All chairmen, political appointees and non career employees in all boards and parastatals in the State are, therefore, directed to handover all government properties in their custody to the accounting officers in their respective offices.

” Governor Akeredolu appreciated their commitment and dedication to the service of the state.

” The Governor has also approved the appointment of Alhaji Adam Zikrullahi Chandy as Chairman, Muslim Welfare Board.

“Similarly, Opara Stella Chizomam has been appointed Special Assistant to the Governor (Domestic) while Nonyalim Josephine Okafor has been appointed as Personal Assistant to the governor.

