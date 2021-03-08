Akeredolu appoints Ondo NUJ member, 18 others permanent secretaries

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has appointed 19 Permanent Secretaries, three Tutors-General and the state Statistician General in the state civil service.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include a member of the Ondo state Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalist, Mrs Julie Fayeun.

Others include E.T Ogunmola, Ekpobomini B. Jide , A. Akinnagbe , J.M Dele-Adesanmi, R.O Dare- Atunse (Mrs), A.J Adeyemo , O.A Akinseloyin , O.J Afolabi , O.S Akingbasote , O. F Akinmoye , T.O Adeyemi (Mrs) , M.A Oshodi and Pharm. F.B Aladenola (Mrs).

Also appointed include S. Akintomide , Dr. F. A Akanbiemu , O. Amuda (Mrs) and Dr. Tosin Adekugbe.

A statement by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde in Akure said the appointment was “part of the move to encourage hard work and reward dedication in the state civil service.a

Similarly, the governor, according to the statement has also appointed Abiodun Akintade as Permanent Secretary in the Local Government Service (Central) while R.O Agunbiade was equally appointed Statistician General.

“The appointed Tutors-General for the Teaching Service are; Abiodun Emmanuel Akinfemisoye (Central) Ilesanmi Naphis Irinyemi (South) and Olu Bolanle Obameso (North).

“All the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General and Statistician General will be swore-in by the Governor on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) by 1pm.

Olatunde said that the governor urged them “to see their new position as a challenge to work more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Ondo state Council has expressed delight over the appointment of one of its Senior members from State Information Chapel, Mrs Julie Fayeun as the Permanent Secretary

A Statement issued by the the Union’s state Chairman Aderoboye Adetona and the Secretary, Leke Adegbite said that “We received the news of Mrs Fayeun’s appointment with great joy and full appreciation to Almighty God, Mr Governor and the State Head of Service, Mr Oluwadare Aragbaiye.

“They did not disappoint us as we consistently reminded the governor in all our public Statements, private engagements and official letters to him and the HoS of the need to break this terrible jinx. We believe in the capacity of Mrs Fayeun that she will deliver.”

“The Union says considering over 15 years of marginalization of Journalists and Information officers in the state public service in the appointment of Permanent secretaries, it is pertinent to express deep gratitude to Governor Akeredolu who promised to correct the injustice and today he has fulfilled his pledge made in November, 2019 when received Ondo NUJ Best Governor’s Award at an event held at the Press Centre, Akure.

“Ondo NUJ also commends the consistency and straightforwardness of the State Head of Service, Mr Aragbaiye who had continuously been assuring the Union’s leadership of the determination of the government to right the wrong against Journalists and Information managers in the state.

“We will not forget as well the roles played by the HoS and the Organised Labour especially NLC Chairman, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole in this appointment and approval of WEIGH-IN ALLOWANCE for our members last year.”

“The NUJ Statement which congratulates Mrs Fayeun who is the most senior member in the State Ministry of Information, on her appointment, appeals to her to justify the confidence reposed in her by the state government and indeed the entire NUJ leadership in the state.

“This appointment is so significant that it will further encourage our members to put in their best in the service of the state, knowing full well that they will surely get to the Zenith of their career,” the Union opined.

The statement said ” Ondo NUJ also pleads with Governor Akeredolu to consider other qualified Directors in the state Ministry of Information, Ondo State Radio Corporation and the Information Department at local government level for future Permanent Secretaries appointment. End

