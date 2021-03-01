Akeredolu appoints new Chief Press Secretary, retains Chief of Staff

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has appointed a new Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, and retained his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale.

This was contained in a statement issued in Akure and signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Research & Documentation, Kunle Adebayo.

The statement reads “As a key move to hit the ground running in service of the people in his second tenure, the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has approved the appointment of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff while Mr. Olabode Richard is appointed as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

“Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary of the Ondo State Civil Service while Mr Olabode Richard is a practicing Broadcast Journalist.

“The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.

Adebayo said that “the appointments take immediate effect.

