Kindly Share This Story:

Chairman of Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Hon Fatai Adekunle Ayoola recently carried out a sensitization programme for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs on the federal government grants, Survivalfund, and other available funds support from Lagos State to Ajeromi Ifelodun.

Ayoola encouraged youths and women to be focused with purpose and make use of federal, state, and local government grants for small enterprises to grow their businesses.

He promised to continue his ease of business and environmentally friendly initiative by providing good road, security, and continue his monthly 100 thousand naira grant which has impacted over 100 women and youth within the community.

Mr. Ona Ohimor, Consultant with Nigeria Association of Small and Medium enterprises NASME, while speaking on available federal government funds through NISAL Microfinance on agriculture and general sectors encouraged youths to work closely with the local government, saying that most of the available loan and grants are timely

Also, Mr. Olawunmi Hammed Abiodun, a representative of Lagos State Employment Trust fund LSETF spoke on women grant tagged ‘SHE WORK HERE’ through United State African Development Foundation (USADF) for Covid-19 recovery small business grants facility and Access Bank Woman Loan Support for small business.

Elated participants thanked the executive Chairman and the presenter Lucky Uduikhue who is Chief-Of-Staff to the Executive Chairman for business development and bringing opportunities to the community through his continuous MSMES programme and sensitization.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: